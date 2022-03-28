A DRIVER has been arrested on suspicion of a series of motoring offences after a crash in Blaenau Gwent on the weekend.
He was driving one of two cars involved in the crash on the A4048, north of Tredegar, on Sunday afternoon.
Both the A4048 and the junction with the nearby A465 Heads of the Valleys road were closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene.
An appeal has now been launched to find witnesses who can help police with enquiries.
On Monday, Gwent Police confirmed a 28-year-old man, who was travelling in one vehicle, was injured and taken to hospital.
Police arrested the 42-year-old driver of the other vehicle.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We were called to a report of a road traffic collision at about 1.30pm on Sunday, March 2,7 on the A4048 at Tredegar involving two cars.
"One person, a 28-year-old man, from the Tredegar area, was taken to hospital and a 42 year old man, from the Ebbw Vale area, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, failing to stop after a road traffic collision and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He’s currently in police custody.
"Enquiries are currently ongoing anyone with any information can call police on 101, quoting 2200088194, you can also direct message via Facebook or Twitter."
