A CHEPSTOW butcher has been named best in Wales at a national awards ceremony.
Trims Town Gate Butchery attended the Best of Welsh Business awards last night at The Coal Exchange in Cardiff, where it was named winners of Best Butchers 2022.
Award finalists were voted for by their customers.
Trims is a family run shop consisting of husband and wife team Matt and Sarah Trim.
Their two children Floelyn, 12, and Brereton, 11, also get involved by helping stack shelves.
Mr Trim thanked "each and every customer who voted".
"As such a small business the last two years results were such a shock but such an honour to know how highly we are thought of," he said.
"Covid has been a struggle for so many businesses, its so amazing to be recognised by those that mean the most -our customers."
Ms Trim said: "We've been married 16 years this year and when Matt opened the business I never envisioned myself there.
"Covid has a lot to answer for, our lives changed for a reason.
"I love meeting new customers and learning a new trade and we work together as a great award-winning team."
