WALES has recorded its highest daily number of Covid-related deaths for more than a year.
Public Health Wales figures show another 27 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded nationwide, including two in Gwent.
That is the highest daily rise since February 2, 2021, when 33 Covid deaths were recorded in a day.
More than 2,000 new Covid cases have also been reported in Wales today.
The figures, published today (Monday), are for the 24-hour period up to 9am last Friday.
They reveal some 2,206 new infections across Wales, including 522 in Gwent's Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area - the highest of any region in Wales.
The most recent figures on weekly cases rates also show Blaenau Gwent has the highest infection rates of any council area in Wales.
The figures come as Wales moves into a new chapter in its pandemic response, with the Welsh Government today scrapping laws around mask-wearing in shops and on public transport, as well as mandatory self-isolation for people test positive for the virus.
Nearly one in every four people who got tested in the 24-hours to 9am on Friday received a positive result - the highest rate since mid-January.
And infection rates are slowly climbing back to the levels seen in early February, when the Omicron variant was waning.
Here are where the latest cases have been reported:
- Blaenau Gwent: 66
- Caerphilly: 151
- Monmouthshire: 79
- Newport: 134
- Torfaen: 92
- Anglesey: 57
- Conwy: 44
- Denbighshire: 67
- Flintshire: 103
- Gwynedd: 60
- Wrexham: 76
- Cardiff: 253
- Vale of Glamorgan: 125
- Bridgend: 71
- Merthyr Tydfil: 41
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 218
- Carmarthenshire: 118
- Ceredigion: 22
- Pembrokeshire: 115
- Powys: 66
- Neath Port Talbot: 52
- Swansea: 123
- Unknown location: 13
- Resident Outside Wales: 60
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment