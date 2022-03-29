NEWPORT residents are some of the most at-risk of online shopping scams in Wales, a new study has shown.

According to online scam specialists Payback Ltd, the city is one of the places where the highest number of adults make purchases online.

And, as such, they are more easily targeted by scams.

In Wales, only Cardiff was found to be more exposed.

The study was carried out by analysing Office for National Statistics (ONS) data looking at how much different age groups shop online, and the age of the population in all 22 local authority areas in Wales.

This metric showed that Cardiff has the population at the highest risk of online shopping scam activities, with 87 per cent of the people over 18 in the city set to make purchases online over the course of the year.

The city has one of the largest proportions of people aged 25 and 34 years old (62,791 people), who make up just below one-fourth of the population over 18.

ONS figures show that 99 per cent of people in this age group shop online - the highest rate, contributing to Cardiff being the most exposed area to online scams.

What about Newport and Gwent?





While Cardiff is the area most at risk, Newport is but a short distance behind.

Here, 85.44 per cent of the total population over 18 is likely to make purchases online this year.

Out of 92,694 online shoppers, 24 per cent are between 25-34 years of age.

Elsewhere in Gwent, the trio of Caerphilly (sixth), Torfaen (seventh) and Blaenau Gwent (ninth), find themselves in the top 10 of most at-risk areas.

But, in Gwent, it is not all bad news.

Monmouthshire finds itself in the top three places in Wales where online shopping scams are least likely to happen.

Here, the study found that 82.23 per cent of the county’s population is likely to be exposed to online shopping scam activities this year.

Nationwide, Powys was said to be the least at-risk, with 81.74 per cent of its population over 18 set to shop online.

This is as a result of its largest age group being 55 to 64-year-olds who are not avid online shoppers.

What has been said about the study?





A spokesperson from Payback Ltd said: “It is vital that Welsh online shoppers, whether new to online shopping or experienced, stay vigilant to avoid falling victim to online shopping scammers who tend to offer deceitfully attractive deals and use seasonal sales tactics to their advantage.

“These findings offer a fascinating insight into the locations in Wales that need to be more vigilant in order to enjoy a fraud-free year.”