JOBSEEKERS are being encouraged to consider a role in a Lidl warehouse just over the Severn Estuary.

Lidl GB is currently recruiting for open vacancies at the warehouse in Avonmouth - with a jobseeker event scheduled for Tuesday, March 29.

The open day comes in the same month that Lidl increased wages for all of its hourly-paid employees, meaning new colleagues joining the business will be amongst the highest paid in the industry.

New starters joining the Avonmouth warehouse team will begin on £11.40 per hour, which is higher than both the Government’s National Living Wage and the recommended voluntary living wage rates.

There are around 30 roles available for warehouse operatives with successful candidates able to start as soon as the following week. Vacancies are either full or part-time hours, with some weekend-only and night time shifts also available.

The event will give applicants an opportunity to meet directly with hiring managers at the retailer’s Avonmouth warehouse located in Severn Beach. Those interested can arrive anytime between 11am and 3pm and can expect to be at the warehouse for around an hour.

The event will include a welcome presentation, a tour of the warehouse floor and then interviews, with the potential for successful applicants to be given offers and contract signings on the same day.

Lidl GB’s regional director for Avonmouth, Graham Clark, said: “Having just become the sixth largest supermarket in the UK, it’s an incredibly exciting time to work for Lidl and we are all very excited about welcoming new colleagues into the team.”