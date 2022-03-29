A ROUND-UP of the latest Newport residents to be sentenced by courts outside of Gwent.

These sentences occurred between March 21 and March 25.

Warren Daniel Spring, 40, of Goossens Close, was fined after being caught speeding.

On September 2, 2021, Spring was driving 36mph in Greenway Road in Cardiff, a 30mph zone.

This was proven via the Single Justice Procedure and Spring was fine £220 by Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £90 and a victim services surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jamie Edmund Hiscox, 32, of Windermere Square was also fined for speeding.

Hiscox drove 47mph on Newport Road in Cardiff, which has a 30mph speed limit, on September 12, 2021.

He pleaded guilty via the Single Justice Procedure.

Hiscox was fined £80 and was ordered to pay costs of £90 as well as a surcharge to fund victim's services of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Anthony Murray, 57, of Roman Way in Caerleon, received a fine and points on his driving licence.

Murray was found to have been driving on the A40 in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, while the rear off-side wheel of his Ford Transit was fitted with a pneumatic tyre which had a lump, bulge or tear.

This was caused by the separation or partial failure of the tyre's structure.

Murray was fined £440 and his driving record was endorsed with three points after this was proved via the Single Justice Procedure at Hereford Magistrate's Court.

He was also ordered to pay a £44 surcharge and £90 in costs.

Abera Yohannes, 31, of Corporation Road, was fined after failing to give information regarding the identity of a driver.

His guilt was proved via the Single Justice Procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

Yohannes was fined £660 after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle that was alleged to have committed an offence.

He was ordered to pay a victim's service surcharge of £66 and costs of £90.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Andrew Peter Jones, 47, of Manor Way in Risca, was similarly fined for not providing information on the identity of a driver.

Jones was fined £660 and his driving record was endorsed with six points after failing to identify a driver who was accused of commiting an offence.

This was proven via the Single Justice procedure in Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

Jones was also ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge to fund victim's services of £66.

Darren Matthew Broad, 54, of Nant Y Moor Close in Coedkernew, was fined after not providing the identity of a driver.

Broad pleaded guilty to not providing the required information on a driver accused of committing an offence, changing from his earlier plea of not guilty.

He was fined £300, ordered to pay a victim's services surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.

His driving record was endorsed with six points