A luxury chauffeur business is planning to move into top gear this year by adding a second Mercedes to its fleet.

Luxstar was set up in 2020 by Carl Harris of Newport when he was made redundant from a leading chauffeur business.

He had gained many years’ experience dealing with all types of clientele from holiday makers, to US presidents, the American Embassy and Nato, and decided to take the plunge and launch his own company.

Now, as Covid recedes, the business is flourishing and Carl is aiming to add another luxurious vehicle to cope with rapidly growing demand from a range of customers in the diplomatic world, airlines, leisure and local government.

He said: “Demand is high for our service and is increasing. We did 172 jobs in the last month and I am planning to add a third car to the fleet in the near future.”

Carl praises the support he received, from various quarters, when he launched the business in 2020. These included Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE, Newport City Council, Development Bank of Wales and a New Enterprise Allowance.

UKSE and Newport City Council jointly administer the Business Support Grant which helps to launch many new ventures each year and aims to create local jobs. Luxstar received a £1,000 grant which Carl used to set up the company’s website.

“I really appreciate all the support I have had which helped me get off the ground,” he said.

Martin Palmer, UKSE regional executive, said: "It is encouraging to see Luxstar progressing so well, and to be looking confidently ahead at further investment. We wish Carl every success in the future.”

Leader of Newport City Council Jane Mudd said: “I’m so pleased that Carl has been able to benefit from the Business Support Grant scheme which was designed to assist the sort of entrepreneurship that he has shown.

“I’m sure his drive and determination will ensure his business goes from strength to strength. This young man has my very best wishes for the future.”