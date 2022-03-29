A COMPANY has been fined £1,000 for selling a '"dangerous" car.
Caldicot Trade Sales – based on Cheesemans Industrial Estate in Rogiet – pleaded guilty to the offence on March 24 at Cwmbran Magistrates Court.
It related to the sale of an Audi Avant Estate on June 13, 2020, to John Hannam Harris.
It was found that the vehicle was "dangerous" and that the company should not have sold it. It was also found that the company "failed to act with due care in order to help ensure compliance with the applicable safety requirements".
The court found that the company "knew or should have presumed, on the basis of the information in your possession and as a professional, was a dangerous product".
Caldicot Trade Sales also had to pay £100 surcharge and £1,150 costs.
The company also admitted knowingly or recklessly engaging in a commercial practice in conflict with unfair trading regulations, but no seperate penalty was imposed.
