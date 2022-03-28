Associated British Ports, the UK’s leading ports group, marked National Careers Week by welcoming its newest cohort of trainees at the Port of Newport.
ABP is piloting a scheme which will see an intake of six trainees be fully trained on the job. This is a practical programme with trainees learning how to handle different types of cargo safely and how to operate heavy or specialist machinery such as quayside cranes.
Tom Batchelor, port manager and head of operations at ABP, said: “We are delighted to welcome the trainees at the Port of Newport and to commence this programme.
"This is the first in house port operator training scheme ABP has launched and where no prior experience or pre-requisite qualifications are needed. Instead, ABP will be investing in its future port operatives and providing full training for them. We are very excited to work with these trainees and see them progress, and I would like to wish all of them the best of luck.”
Scott Williams, trainee port operative said: “I am really excited to start this role. I enjoy hands on work and rolling up my sleeves, so this opportunity is perfect for me. I am also from the local area so am thrilled that this job is on my doorstep. I didn’t want to move away from my family.
"The heavy machinery fascinates me. It is incredible to think that one day, I might be driving one of the cranes here at the port.”
