GWENT hospice chairman Malgwyn Davies has been appointed High Sheriff of the county.

Malgwyn, aged 75, a native of Llangynwyd, near Maesteg, but who lives in Cwmbran, is chairman of Newport-based St David's Hospice Care.

Selected by Her Majesty the Queen for the office of High Sheriff of Gwent Malgwyn, a solicitor, said: "Initially, I was extremely surprised when approached about being nominated but also very honoured and privileged.

"It is an ancient office which has been in continuous existence since Saxon times and while the role has modified over the years, the honour of being selected to perform such a unique role in your county cannot be over-stated. It has caused a great deal of excitement across my family and has given me the clear impression that they are extremely proud of the achievement.”

Malgwyn, former chief executive of Caerphilly County Borough Council, said: "As a 21st century high sheriff, it will be my duty to play an active role in promoting the interests of criminal justice agencies and voluntary organisations which work to prevent crime, promote community safety and offer support and development to young people and vulnerable adults.

"It has been extremely difficult for my two immediate predecessors to undertake the role because of the constraints imposed by the pandemic. Having said that, I must pay tribute to the creative ways in which they have both handled the situation.

"I sincerely hope that I will be able to operate in a way that existed prior to the pandemic by visiting as many organisations and people as possible who deal with crime prevention and community safety throughout Gwent with a view to encouraging, supporting and recognising their achievements.

"One of my duties will be to help allocate grants to voluntary organisations mentioned above. The fund is administered by Community Foundation Wales and a group of six Gwent High Sheriffs (past, present and future) make decisions on the allocations.

"While I have not made any decisions yet about fund raising that I will undertake during my year of office, I have it in mind to try a joint funding approach to benefit the High Sheriff fund and St. David’s Hospice Care."

St David's Hospice Care chief executive Emma Saysell said: "The hospice is honoured to have a serving High Sheriff as our chairman. The appointment is so well deserved. Malgwyn will be an outstanding High Sheriff. He works tirelessly for the hospice as he does for the voluntary sector throughout South Wales."

Malgwyn received his OBE from the Prince of Wales in 2016 for his voluntary services to palliative care and his services to the community.

Married to Margaret and with two daughters, Bethan and Sian, and six grandchildren, he started his career in 1963 with a firm of solicitors in Bridgend and commenced training as a legal executive. He moved to Monmouthshire County Council in 1969, before transferring to its successor Gwent County Council. During this time he qualified as a solicitor and, after several promotions, he was appointed deputy chief executive.

In 1995 Malgwyn became chief executive of the newly-formed Caerphilly County Borough Council, retiring in 2006.

In addition to his mainstream employment, he has been clerk to the Gwent Police Authority; company secretary of Gwent and South East Wales Training and Enterprise Councils; chairman of Caerphilly and then Gwent St John Councils; returning officer for parliamentary and other elections: clerk to the Lieutenancy for Gwent for more than 20 years and, since retirement, chairman of St David’s Hospice Care for nearly 12 years.

Malgwyn became High Sheriff after making a declaration to serve Her Majesty the Queen at a ceremony at Caerphilly County Borough Council Offices at Ty Penallta, Ystrad Mynach, on Friday, March 25.