A NEWPORT man has spoken of how he recovered from a spiral of mounting debt thanks to a new campaign.

National debt charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) have launched their BreakFree campaign in South Wales, encouraging those with problem debt and financial worries to engage with free debt management services.

The campaign follows a recent CAP report highlighting that 45 per cent of its clients across the UK didn’t know where to seek help, with almost two thirds (62 per cent) thinking they could resolve their debt problems themselves.

According to Bevan Foundation’s report, since May 2021, 25 per cent of Welsh households have borrowed money to cope with living costs, with 12 per cent of households one month behind paying a bill.

Will Freeman, from Newport, took on a new job as a carer after moving to Wales.

His existing debts mounted and his wages largely all went towards paying creditors.

Using credit cards to cover his everyday spending, he spiralled into a cycle of debt. Eventually he stopped answering his phone and hid his money problems from friends and family.

“It really started to destroy me," he said. "I was lying to everyone. You don’t know who you can trust. You don’t know if there is a way out.”

Mr Freeman discovered CAP in May 2019.

“Initially, I was in a bad place… I didn’t trust him," said Mr Freeman.

"When he came back the second time, I was still very nervous but a bit more relaxed.”

Following CAP’s financial assessment, it was decided that a Debt Relief Order was Mr Freeman's best option.

A Debt Relief Order, or DRO, can be applied for by someone who has no way of paying their debts. It means some kinds of debt don't have to be paid for a specific period, usually 12 months, and at the end of the period these debts are written off.

Mr Freeman now hopes to begin saving by increasing his working hours as a carer and volunteers his spare time, supporting others going through similar circumstances.

Linda Richley, CAP’s debt centre manager for Newport North said, “It takes courage to admit that you need help.

"So many of our clients are struggling to manage on a day-to-day basis, not just financially but with the impact of issues such as relationship breakdown and mental health.

"Add debt to this and you have a situation where despair really takes hold.

"The rise in the cost of living is making life so much more difficult for people.”

For more information on Christians Against Poverty visit https://capuk.org/