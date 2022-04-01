POTHOLES are a nightmare for drivers and they seem to be on almost all of our roads in Gwent.

A survey by the Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA) suggested that it would cost the councils across the UK £12.64 billion to get the roads up to a condition where they will be able to be maintained in a cost-effective way.

It is a 23 per cent increase on the previous year’s total of £10.24 billion.

There are currently more than 70 potholes reported on FixMyStreet across Gwent and many more that have not been reported.

What is the state of the potholes on our roads?





Newport

In Newport, a number of potholes have been reported in just the first three months of 2022 alone. There are five on Cardiff Road alone where drivers stated that the works which began near the Ebbw Bridge in January meant that drivers were having to go over the potholes.

In Caerleon there was said to be a ‘deep pothole’ forming and that it was difficult to avoid due to parking. A more recent pothole was reported on March 13 on Almond Drive in Malpas which looks to be cracks forming in the tarmac.

Caerphilly

In Caerphilly borough, a number of smaller potholes on Newport Road in Pontymister have been marked to be filled in and there is a large one in Tan-y-Bryn on a junction into the streets.

A deep pothole on Pontymason Lane was re-reported on March 3 with a comment that it still has not been repaired. A number of potholes have appeared after a repair on Heol Waun Waulod on the junction with Watford Road.

On Glanhowy Road in Wyllie is an ‘unavoidable’ pothole which was reported on February 17. A user described one street close to Pen y Fan Pond as a ‘slalom exercise’ due to the number of potholes on March 1.

Torfaen

A road user said of potholes on Malthouse Lane: “There are very deep potholes in all the passing points on malthouse lane, they are very deep and very dangerous vehicles will get stuck in them when trying to pass along the lane and vehicles will get badly damaged.” These potholes were reported by multiple users.

Another of the potholes reported is on Pentre Close which is stated that the road has also been sunk and fills with water. The user said it has been like it for at least two years.

Monmouthshire

A number of potholes have been reported in Govilon and close to Llanelly Hill. A recurring pothole was also recently reported near Chapel Mead. Four were reported in Caldicot including a ‘dangerous’ pothole outside a fuel station.

Seven potholes have been reported around Chepstow with concerns of them getting bigger according to road users.

Blaenau Gwent

A number of potholes have been reported across Blaenau Gwent in previous months with many saying that the potholes had been there for a number of weeks and were getting bigger.

One report initially made on November 8 last year said there were about 30 potholes on the A467 shortly before the turn-off to Six Bells Road. Updates to the posting said that there had been no repairs as of January 31.

What work have the councils done to repair potholes?





Blaenau Gwent Council told the Argus that they have spent roughly £108,600 of the forecasted £911,416 for routine maintenance work on roads on pothole repairs in the last year. The council advised this is an approximate cost for highway pothole repairs in the area in line with the highways asset maintenance plan which covers ‘pothole repair intervention levels at a depth of 50mm.’

A spokesman for the council said that the council expects this amount to increase over the coming months after receiving notice of increased material and fuel costs and advised that costs can fluctuate year on year due to weather conditions and winter maintenance options such as gritting or flooding which can have an effect on road surfaces.

Caerphilly County Borough Council said that in the last year, 6,141 potholes have been filled in on their roads and that these potholes made up more than half of the 9,887 defects on roads that needed repairs.

Torfaen County Borough Council said that they would be able to provide the costs from around mid-April due to the end of the financial year approaching and there was no reply from Newport or Monmouthshire councils.

You can view and highlight any road repairs at https://www.fixmystreet.com/