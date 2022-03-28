A LONG-SERVING Caerphilly County Borough councillor and chairman of the South Wales Fire and Rescue Authority has been presented with his MBE.

Tudor Davies was awarded the accolade as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours in November 2020.

The chairman of South Wales Fire and Rescue Authority, Mr Davies was presented with the award last week by Professor Peter Vaughan – Lord Lieutenant of Mid Glamorgan.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer, Huw Jakeway, said Mr Davies had made a massive contribution to the authority with “outstanding leadership” and is respected by all on the team.

He received the award due to his “true dedication” to ensuring local communities benefit from a fire and rescue service.

Mr Davies has represented Bargoed as a local councillor for 43 years, having first been elected to Rhymney Valley Council in 1979.

The 81-year-old has chaired the authority for nearly ten years and led the review in the suitability and location of all fire stations across South Wales, which saved the organisation £2 million.

He has also committed his time to charities, and raised thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK.

Mr Davies said: “I am not used to awards, I am quite happy to get on with my responsibilities. We work as a team at the fire authority and the award represents them as well.”

He added that he was grateful for the support from his family and fellow councillors.