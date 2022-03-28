EMERGENCY services were called to a train bound for Newport, following reports of a medical emergency on board.
A crew from the South Wales Ambulance Service was called to Severn Tunnel Junction yesterday - Sunday, March 27 - at around 5.45pm.
It came as a result of a passenger being taken ill aboard a Great Western Railways (GWR) service which was calling at the station on route to Cardiff Central, via Newport.
The service has been confirmed to have been the 15.42 service from Exeter St Davids Railway Station to Cardiff Central.
It is understood train crews assisted the passenger until it arrived at Severn Tunnel Junction station, near to Chepstow.
They were met by a Wales Ambulance Service crew at the station, who were able to offer additional assistance.
Statement from GWR in full
A Great Western Railway spokesman told the Argus: “The emergency services were called following a medical emergency.
“The incident occurred on the 15.42 train service to Cardiff Central.
“The Welsh Ambulance Service was called to offer medical assistance.”
The Argus has contacted the Welsh Ambulance Service for additional information.
