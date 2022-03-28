A CYCLIST was taken to hospital after an alleged assault carried out by a group of “three or four men” in Newport on Friday night.
Gwent Police is appealing for information following the alleged assault on Hendre Farm Drive in the Ringland area of Newport at around 11.30pm on Friday, March 25.
The cyclist was taken to the Grange University Hospital after sustaining facial injuries, but has since been discharged.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “A cyclist was reportedly assaulted at around 11.30pm by an unknown group of people, believed to be either three or four men who were all wearing dark clothing, near to the site of the former Open Hearth pub.
“He later attended the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran after sustaining facial injuries but has since been discharged.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200099304.
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
