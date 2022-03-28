A DARTMOOR pub has renamed its ploughman’s lunch and some people are very unhappy about it.

The menu at The Tors pub in Belstone now lists the traditional country fare as a “Ploughperson’s” which some have found unacceptable.

The £12.50 meal consists of Devon Blue and Quickes Mature Cheddar cheeses, Coca-Cola ham, salad, pickled onions, Jail Ale Chutney and sourdough.

Turning to Twitter to vent their displeasure at the rebrand, Carol Ward said: “Absolutely pathetic! I love a PLOUGHMANS lunch.”

Absolutely pathetic ! I love a PLOUGHMANS lunch — carol ward (@carol_carolward) March 28, 2022

The Tweet that sparked the debate came from someone calling themselves, Charlotte, The Baroness of Burnley, who shared a picture of the menu saying: "The world is off its rocker and quite frankly I’m sick of it."

Another Twitter user, called Eli O, said: “As a woman it has never bothered or caused me anguish ordering a ploughmans and it insults my intelligence that someone feels the need to have this reframed for me This is just plain silly.”

Speaking to The Telegraph in response to the backlash, landlord, Dicky Harrison, said: “The menu item was just meant as a bit of tongue in cheek.

“We live in a farming community with amazing women and men farming the land. It’s just a bit of fun and a nod to the amazing ladies who work the land here.

“I didn’t think it would cause offence, but in reality, women plough too!”

And while there has been many who are angry about what they are calling “cancel culture”, many others just don’t see the big deal.

Chrisman Spurs Tweeted: “You see, nobody complained/was offended about it being called a 'Ploughmans Lunch'. The pub owner changed the name half as a joke, and half as a nod to the women who do work the land down there.

“But have people been offended by it being called a 'Ploughperson's Lunch'? You bet.”

Another Twitter user, calling themselves It’s all turning to garbage, said: "Are you really offended by a pub calling a meal “ploughperson’s” ? Are you really? In what way does this offend you? The GBNews crew are always saying people are too easily offended. I’m beginning to agree."