LINE of Duty’s AC12 squad is well-known for its ability to make bent coppers sing – but the tables were turned at the first reunion of the cast since the show was put on hold.

Actors Martin Compston (Steve Arnott), Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming) and Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings) revealed their on-set single – complete with singalong.

Dunbar did his character proud, keeping the secret close to his chest … until Compston dished the dirt.

It came as the three stars were joined by the show’s creator Jed Mercurio and event host Gordon Smart.

A full video of the reunion – clocking in at almost two hours – is available right now exclusively to subscribers of this title.

Compston arranging the event in aid of this good cause.

To find out more about how you can watch the show and subscribe please click HERE!

Dunbar had debuted his singing skills earlier in the event with Wild Mountain Thyme.

Later, McClure clued the audience in on the existence of an on-set song started by Dunbar, as they discussed scenes that take an especially long time to shoot.

“I don’t actually have a song about it,” he claimed.

After a light-hearted jibe from an audience member, Dunbar joked: “Give that woman no more drink.”

It didn’t take too much more prompting for him to spill, however.

Dunbar said: “There’s a song we sing on the set. But out of context it just doesn’t work. I’ll think of something else and come back to you in 10 minutes.”

Compston then intervened, saying: “Basically, when a scene’s going on for too long, Adie starts singing…”

The video below says the rest.

Other highlights included the trio recreating their viral TikTok dance, a discussion of their favourite guest appearances and the full story on “H”.

