ARMED police were called to a park in the Pill area of Newport this afternoon.
Residents reported seeing a man with what appeared to be a gun in the area around Pill Park at around 2.50pm today, March 28.
Firearms officers attended the incident as a precaution, and the man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
“We received a call at about 2.50pm today reporting concern from members of the public that they had seen a man with what they believed to be a firearm in Pill Park,” said a police spokesperson.
“Officers attended, including firearms officers as a precaution, and a man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
“He’s currently in police custody.
“No-one has been injured.
“Anyone with any concerns can speak to local police, call 101 or contact us be sending a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.”
