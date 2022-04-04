EASTER is right around the corner, and with the kids home from school for two weeks, it can be a challenge to keep them entertained the whole time.

And, with the weather hopefully improving as spring makes its presence felt, getting out and about is always an appealing option.

Fortunately, Gwent delivers on these grounds, with plenty of fun and interesting places on our doorstep.

It comes as a result of the county’s rich history – which has led to a wide variety of historical sites ripe for exploration.

And, across the Easter break, a number of these attractions will be putting on events to keep people busy and entertained.

Between Friday, April 8, and Monday, April 25, a number of Cadw sites will be hosting events, including several in Gwent.

Below, you can check out our pick of the bunch.

Things to do in Gwent this Easter

Watch a medieval fashion show at Raglan Castle

On Easter weekend, living history group Historia Normannis, and award-winning falconers, Wings of Wales are teaming up to put on a show.

This will include archery and armoury demonstrations to medieval fashion shows, along with falconry displays.

These events will take place from Saturday, April 16 to Monday, April 18, from 10am until 4pm.

Standard admission rates apply.

Meet Brother Thomas at Tintern Abbey

We all know that monks exist, but for most of us, we probably don’t actually know what being a monk entails.

But, on Saturday, April 9, the cellarer of Tintern Abbey in Monmouthshire, Brother Thomas, will be telling all.

A unique event, he will be sharing secrets, and offering insight into monastic life.

This will range from their daily duties, to eating habits, and even matters relating to hygiene.

Standard admission fees apply here.

The deliciously rich history of Chepstow Castle

No day out would be complete without a tasty treat at the end of it – but the activities at Chepstow Castle is set to combine the two.

Visitors here will be able to find out what the medieval residents of the castle would have cooked up and eaten.

An interactive event, attendees will be called upon to help castle stewards assemble ingredients and set the table ahead of the feast.

The 900-year-old castle will also host a game of Easter Bingo every day from Saturday, April 9, until Sunday, April 24.

The food event takes place on Wednesday, April 13, from 10am until 4pm. Standard entry fees apply.

Easter Egg hunt at Caerphilly Castle

Over in Caerphilly, and the castle is getting in on the fun too.

Some pretty traditional Easter events will be taking place, including Easter Egg hunts and card making activities.

These events will be taking place across the Easter weekend.

More information can be found here.

Ragged Victorians at Blaenavon Ironworks

Away from castles, the Blaenavon Ironworks will be hosting a unique few days of activities.

Taking place between Saturday, April 30, and Monday, May 2, it might be a little late for Easter, but is well worth a visit all the same.

On these days, the daily life of a Victorian industrial worker will be portrayed – from peelers, rat-catchers, and bare knuckle fighters.

More information can be found here.

The full range of Cadw Easter programmes can be found here.

Cadw membership includes entrance to all of these events, along with as Cadw’s full suite of 100+ historical sites — from as little as £1.50 a month.