A STUDIO apartment is on the market in Cwmbran - and is one of the cheapest up for sale in Wales.

The property, a single-bedroom, ground-floor flat, can be found on Richmond Road, in the Pontnewydd area of Cwmbran.

Though described as a single-bedroom property, single-roomed property would probably be more apt.

The floor plan shows that the terraced house is accessed through a street level front door, which opens into the living space of the property.

Though unfurnished, it is clear that kitchen, bedroom and living room would all need to be configured into the small space.

The bulk of the living space (Credit: Peter Alan)

Fortunately, there is a separate bathroom, with a toilet, walk-in shower, and sink included.

Perhaps optimistically, selling agents Peter Alan have described it as a “studio apartment, with great access to the amenities of Pontnewydd village.”

Given the size of the property, the listing probably would not look out of place in London or New York, where small and basic living accommodation is a regular site on the property websites.

But, despite the fact that offers over £30,000 are being considered, it is clear that a great deal of work will be needed to get this property into good living condition.

The laminate flooring appears to be in reasonable nick, but the walls could certainly do with a fresh lick of paint.

The reverse view (Credit: Peter Alan)

One of the walls also appears to have a significant amount of mould on it.

It is clear that for whoever decides to stump up the cash for this one, it will need some work to get it up to a liveable standard.

On the market courtesy of Peter Alan with offers over £30,000 being considered, it can be viewed on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agent can be contacted on 01633 484855.