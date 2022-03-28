A WELSH animator who was been nominated for an Oscar said her fellow nominees were left “very upset” and felt “marginalised” by the decision to cut their categories from the ceremony’s live broadcast.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hosts the awards, removed eight categories from the main telecast of the event on Sunday evening.

The awards for best editing, sound, makeup, original score, production design, documentary short, animated short and live action short were instead be given out before the live broadcast begins and recorded footage was edited into the programme as it aired.

Animator Joanna Quinn, who was been nominated for best animated short film alongside Les Mills for their Welsh film, Affairs Of The Arts, said she and her fellow nominees were left feeling “marginalised” by the decision.

Speaking to Times Radio on Sunday, she said: “When it was first announced, we were all on a meeting – all of the people who would be affected by this, all of the categories, there are eight of them.

“And, of course, everybody was very upset because this is a big moment that a lot of us have worked years and years and years on these projects and it did feel like we were being marginalised a little bit.

“But it is what it is and I think the problem is that it’s ABC, who produced the programme, and they just want entertainment,” she added.

“They’re worried about ratings and I think they think ‘God who wants to see boring old categories?’.

“But you know, the point is it’s a prize-giving – it’s an award ceremony and you want to give everybody the due attention.

“I’ve been to lots of awards ceremonies and what’s wonderful is that everybody’s treated the same,” she added.

“Everybody in the industry recognises that people behind the camera are probably a lot more important than the people in front of the camera.

“And it’s moments like this where the people like that get the recognition so to be slightly sidelined, it’s a bit of a kick in the teeth but hey – it’s all about money.”

Quinn later added that the Academy has “made lots of promises” that the ceremony will be the same and no one will notice the changes.

Quinn also described how, even as an Oscar nominee, filmmakers receive a “star of approval” in the industry and are “seen as a safe pair of hands”.

Spanish-American short film The Windshield Wiper ultimately won the best animated short film Oscar, in a ceremony that was overshadowed by Will Smith hitting comedian Chris Rock on stage.