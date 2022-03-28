TRAIN passengers travelling between Newport and Hereford on Monday evening were faced with a host of delays – with services being delayed and cancelled.
The delays also affected services between Manchester Piccadilly and Carmarthen/Milford Haven, between Holyhead and Cardiff Central, and between Chester and Llanelli.
National Rail and Transport for Wales have confirmed this delay was caused by a broken down train.
The incident was first reported at 5.21pm, and was cleared at around 7.21pm – although some delays may have continued afterwards.
What Transport for Wales has said
“Due to a broken down train between Hereford and Newport South Wales trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.
“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 9pm on March 28.”
What National Rail said
“A broken down train between Hereford and Newport means all lines are blocked. As a result, trains between these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.”
Can passengers get any compensation?
National Rail said: “You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey.
“Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”
