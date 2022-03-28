DRIVERS faced hours of delays on the M4 following two separate crashes on Monday.
The first incident was reported on the eastbound carriageway just after junction 26 for Malpas shortly before 8am.
And shortly after, at around 10.30am, a second crash was reported – also on the eastbound carriageway – between junction 24 (Coldra) and 23A (Magor).
This saw delays of several hours while emergency services were in attendance.
Here’s what we know about the two incidents:
Incident at junction 26
A lane was closed following what appeared to be an three-vehicle incident on the eastbound M4 just before the Brynglas Tunnels.
Three cars were stopped in the right-hand lane just after the Junction 26 (Malpas) exit turnoff shortly before 8am.
The carriageway was re-opened at around 8.45am, with the vehicles moving to the hard shoulder.
This incident was cleared by 9.20am, Traffic Wales confirmed.
Incident between junctions 24 and 23A
In a statement, Gwent Police said the second incident on the M4 was related to "a road traffic collision involving a lorry".
Two lanes were closed with traffic being filtered past the incident via the right-hand lane.
All lanes had been re-opened by 3.30pm.
