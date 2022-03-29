POLICE say "youths" have been setting fires and causing damage at a disused former school site.
Officers in Blaenau Gwent have released a description of one young person they said was "setting fires on [the] old Nantyglo school site" on Monday evening.
Nantyglo Comprehensive School, in Pond Road, was shut down a decade ago.
Police said the person setting the fires was "with a large group of other youths and stealing trollies from Asda".
"Do you know where your child is tonight?" the officers asked on social media.
MORE COURT & CRIME:
- Company fined for selling 'dangerous' Audi
- Dad ‘killed by dangerous driver colleague after they had been messing about'
- Armed police called to report of 'man with a gun' in Pill
Later, the officers shared a photograph of the trail of destruction left at the site. Broken bicycles and shopping trollies could be seen strewn among other burned items.
They said: "Youths have left this on [the] old Nantyglo school site, setting fires. Know where your kids are tonight? Stolen trollies and setting fires tonight."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.