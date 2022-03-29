POLICE say "youths" have been setting fires and causing damage at a disused former school site.

Officers in Blaenau Gwent have released a description of one young person they said was "setting fires on [the] old Nantyglo school site" on Monday evening.

Nantyglo Comprehensive School, in Pond Road, was shut down a decade ago.

Police said the person setting the fires was "with a large group of other youths and stealing trollies from Asda".

"Do you know where your child is tonight?" the officers asked on social media.

South Wales Argus: The police said youths stole shopping trolleys and set fires at the old Nantyglo Comprehensive School site. Picture: Gwent Police via Twitter (@GPBlaenauGwent)The police said youths stole shopping trolleys and set fires at the old Nantyglo Comprehensive School site. Picture: Gwent Police via Twitter (@GPBlaenauGwent)

Later, the officers shared a photograph of the trail of destruction left at the site. Broken bicycles and shopping trollies could be seen strewn among other burned items.

