Boris Johnson has been branded a “proven liar” amid a Scotland Yard statement confirming twenty fixed penalty notices will be issued for breaches of Covid-19 rules following allegations of lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.

The Metropolitan Police said 20 fixed penalty notices will be referred to the ACRO Criminal Records Office, which will then be responsible for issuing the fines.

It added more referrals may be made in the future.

In response to the statement, the Shadow Health & Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting took to social media to brand the Prime Minister a “proven liar”.

He said: “Fines issued by the Police for parties in Downing Street that broke the lockdown rules.

“According to Boris Johnson these were the parties that never happened.

“He’s a proven liar and lied repeatedly to the House of Commons and the country.”

Meanwhile, Labour's Deputy Leader Angela Rayner sparked fresh calls for the Prime Minister to resign.

She said: "Downing Street has been found guilty of breaking the law. The culture is set from the very top. The buck stops with the Prime Minister, who spent months lying to the British public, which is why he’s got to go.”

Scotland Yard issue statement as 20 fixed penalty notices issues over Downing Street parties

In a statement, Scotland Yard said: “The investigation into allegations of breaches of COVID-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street has now progressed to the point where the first referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPN) will be made to ACRO Criminal Records Office.

“We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations. The ACRO Criminal Records Office will then be responsible for issuing the FPNs to the individual following the referrals from the MPS.

“We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed and have completed a number of assessments. However due to the significant amount of investigative material that remains to be assessed, further referrals may be made to ACRO if the evidential threshold is made.”