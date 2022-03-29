The Queen WILL attend the memorial service for her late husband today at Westminster Abbey, her first public engagement February 5.

Prince Philip will be remembered as a “man of rare ability and distinction” at a poignant memorial service almost one year since his passing at the age of 99.

The service at Westminster Abbey will be broadcast live on BBC One and will feature elements he planned for his own funeral which were forbidden due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Prince Philip’s funeral requests finally remembered in memorial service today

Missing gestures from Philip’s pre-pandemic arrangements will see young Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award holders and members of the youth UK Cadet Force associations line the steps of Westminster Abbey as guests arrive.

The duke’s express wishes for the congregation to join and sing the rousing hymn Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer, and for the clergy from Windsor, Sandringham and Balmoral to play a special part will finally be granted on Tuesday.

Prayers will be said for the duke’s “gifts of character; for his humour and resilience; his fortitude and devotion to duty” by the Chapels Royal’s Sub-Dean, while “his energy and spirit of adventure” and “strength and constancy” will be heralded by royal estates’ clergy – known as the Queen’s domestic chaplains.

The duke had an active role in the day-to-day management of the estates for many years.

He wanted the minister of Crathie Church near Balmoral, the rector of Sandringham and the chaplain to the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor Great Park, to take part in his funeral.

But the farewell to Philip in St George’s Chapel last April was limited to just 30 people in the midst of the pandemic and mass singing was banned, with the Queen sitting alone in a mask.