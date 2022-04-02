THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like assault, drug dealing and burglary.

We look at their cases.

Darren Smith

Darren Smith ran over a grandfather outside a supermarket petrol station because he wasn’t wearing a coronavirus mask.

The 47-year-old had first headbutted his victim who was wearing a Covid-19 mask exemption badge at Morrisons.

Smith, from Caerphilly, admitted assault by beating and dangerous driving in the town last October.

He was jailed for nine months.

Perrie Dunwell

Convicted killer Perrie Dunwell was back in court after he admitted his role in supplying amphetamine.

The 34-year-old, from Newport, was jailed for nearly 14 years in 2021 when he was found guilty of the manslaughter of Shafiul Islam in the city.

Dunwell admitted possession of amphetamine with intent to supply commiited prior to Mr Islam’s death in November 2019.

The defendant was jailed for 18 months which will run at the same time as his sentence for manslaughter.

Charlie Williams

A mourner caught drug driving in an SUV just months after getting a suspended prison sentence for breaking a student’s jaw was jailed for six months.

Charlie Williams, 25, from Newport, was caught six times over the limit for cocaine while in a silver Range Rover Sport last August.

In March 2021, he was jailed for 10 months, suspended for 18 months, after he admitted grievous bodily harm outside The Courtyard nightclub in the city centre.

Zack Hobbs

A young dad turned to drugs and then to dealing as he struggled to cope with life following the loss of his grandfather, a court heard.

Zack Hobbs, 26, from Risca, was jailed for three years after he was caught trafficking cocaine and ecstasy.

His barrister Andrew Davies told Cardiff Crown Court: “Throughout his life, he’s had no father figure other than his grandfather.

“His grandfather sadly passed away and this had a significant effect upon the defendant.”

Robert McGregor

Robert Thomas

Two burglars who raided a house in the middle of the night as a couple slept upstairs were locked up for a combined total of six years.

Robert McGregor, 46, and Robert Thomas, 47, both of Clarence Place, Newport, broke into a property on the city’s Cow Parsley Way.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendants attempted to burgle two other houses when they tried to open doors on the same street.