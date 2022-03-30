TWO people from Newport have been hit with fines, having breached covid laws in Wales.

Nela Erosova was found to have gathered with another person outside of their household, in an alert level four area of Wales.

The incident took place on February 13, 2021, when strict covid rules were in place nationwide.

On this date, Erosova was found by South Wales Police at a gathering in an address in Coleford Drive, Trowbridge, Cardiff, without having reasonable excuse to do so.

This action was found to have been contrary to Welsh coronavirus laws.

Appearing before Gwent Magistrates Court in Cwmbran on March 17, 2022, the 46-year-old, of Clarence Street in Newport, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Erosova was fined £192, ordered to pay costs of £90, and made to pay a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.

Earlier in the month - on Wednesday, March 9 - another Newport resident appeared in court – at Gwent Magistrates Court in Newport, also charged with being in breach of covid laws.

Lara Tully was found to have gathered with other persons at an address in Bryn Siriol, Llanwern, Newport, without reasonable excuse to do so.

This took place on March 12, 2021, while Tully was living in an alert level four area of Wales.

The 36-year-old, of Bessemer Drive in Newport, pleaded guilty to the charge, which was contrary to Welsh coronavirus law.

She was issued with a £35 fine.

Tully was not ordered to pay costs or a surcharge, as she was not in possession of court documents “through no fault of her own.”