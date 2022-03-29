PRINCE Philip will be remembered as a “man of rare ability and distinction” at a poignant memorial service almost one year since his passing at the age of 99.

The service at Westminster Abbey will be broadcast live on BBC One and will feature elements he planned for his own funeral which were forbidden due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Missing gestures from Philip’s pre-pandemic arrangements will see young Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award holders and members of the youth UK Cadet Force associations line the steps of Westminster Abbey as guests arrive.

The duke’s express wishes for the congregation to join and sing the rousing hymn Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer, and for the clergy from Windsor, Sandringham and Balmoral to play a special part will finally be granted on Tuesday.

A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of The Duke of Edinburgh will be broadcast live from @wabbey tomorrow.



📺 @BBCOne

⏰ 10:30

pic.twitter.com/0nI4QXyFHA — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 28, 2022

Prayers will be said for the duke’s “gifts of character; for his humour and resilience; his fortitude and devotion to duty” by the Chapels Royal’s Sub-Dean, while “his energy and spirit of adventure” and “strength and constancy” will be heralded by royal estates’ clergy – known as the Queen’s domestic chaplains.

The duke had an active role in the day-to-day management of the estates for many years.

He wanted the minister of Crathie Church near Balmoral, the rector of Sandringham and the chaplain to the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor Great Park, to take part in his funeral.

But the farewell to Philip in St George’s Chapel last April was limited to just 30 people in the midst of the pandemic and mass singing was banned, with the Queen sitting alone in a mask.

Will the Queen attend Prince Philip memorial service?





Eleven months on, the royal family including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Cambridges will gather as part of a 1,800-strong congregation for a thanksgiving service in the duke’s honour.

The Queen is still hoping to lead her family at the high profile and personally significant occasion for her beloved late husband.

Although the monarch, who has faced mobility issues, is mentioned in the Order of Service, Buckingham Palace is expected to confirm on Tuesday morning whether or not she will be able attend.

The 95-year-old head of state pulled out of the Commonwealth Day service earlier this month due to comfort issues and has spoken about not being able to move.

She recently recovered from Covid-19 and appeared on good form at Windsor last week.

The Palace said the Queen has been actively involved in the plans for the service, with many elements reflecting her wishes.

Dean of Westminster to deliver seven-minute address for Prince Philip

The Dean of Westminster, The Very Reverend David Hoyle, will describe Philip in the bidding as “a man of rare ability and distinction, rightly honoured and celebrated, he ever directed our attention away from himself”.

“Working at pace, with so many claims on his attention, he encouraged us to focus, as he was focussed, on the things that matter,” he will say.

“His was a discipline and character that seized opportunity and overcame obstruction and difficulty.

“We recall, with affection and respect, the sustained offering of a long life lived fully.”

The Dean of Windsor, The Right Reverend David Conner will deliver a seven-minute address during the service which will be televised live on BBC One.