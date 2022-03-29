A BRAND-NEW McDonald’s has opened in Brynmawr.
The McDonald’s, owned and operated by local franchisee David Balcombe, is based in Brynmawr Retail Park in Blaenau Gwent and includes:
- Drive-through with smart digital menu boards;
- Dine-in with self-service kiosks;
- Click and serve (table service);
- Takeaway.
The new venture will also launch McDelivery on Thursday, March 21.
The new addition has created more than 90 full and part-time jobs, with Mr Balcombe hiring more than 1,181 people across the 11 restaurants he owns across Wales – including one in Blackwood.
Mr Balcombe said:
“We are delighted to have officially opened another brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Brynmawr.
“I would like to thank the local community for all their fantastic support for business in the area.
"Our restaurant teams are proud of the positive role we play in the communities we serve and look forward to continuing seeing local customers enjoy our services on offer.”
Customers can use the My McDonald’s app at the restaurant, which first opened on March 23, allowing them to order and pay contact-free for their meal for:
- Delivery;
- Drive-through;
- Counter pick-up,
- Delivery to their car with the click and serve feature.
The app sends a notification to the kitchen as soon as customers are within 100 metres of the restaurant to ensure food is freshly prepared.
The nationwide introduction of table markers means customers can choose to find a table, order through their phone, and have their food delivered straight to where they are sat, using the My McDonald's app.
The app also allows customers to save their favourite orders and customise burgers, along with providing access to exclusive offers including weekly Monday deals and McCafé loyalty points.
