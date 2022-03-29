POLICE have appealed for help to find a missing teenager.
Suzie-Ann is from Rhydyfelin, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, but has links to the Gwent region.
South Wales Police said 14-year-old Suzie-Ann was last seen at around 4pm on Monday, March 28.
She is described as being 5ft 7in (1.70m) in height and of a slim build.
She has long, straight brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, a grey top, black leggings with pink stripes, and black shoes.
The police said Suzie-Ann is "known to travel to Cardiff and Gwent".
"If you have seen her or have any info which will help us to find her, contact us quoting ref *102785," South Wales Police added.
You can also report information by completing an online form at www.south-wales.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/contact-us/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/
Alternatively, call 101 with information, send South Wales Police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, or email the force at SWP101@south-wales.police.uk
