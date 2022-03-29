After a weekend of sunshine as the clocks went forward across the UK, Brits can expect temperatures to plummet with snow predicted later this week.
With the mercury expected to drop of the next few days, forecasters are predicting snow fall in some parts of the UK.
A Met Office forecaster predicted Brits could see “most seasons” within the space of a few days.
Met Office predict UK snow this week as temperatures plummet
Forecaster, Alex Burkill, told The Mirror: "Wednesday will be the most extreme in terms of wintry weather, as a cold stream of air will start to push southwards bringing unpredictable wet and windy conditions, even snow or sleet.
"It will be markedly colder than what we've just seen, daytime temperatures falling by half, and some areas will even struggle to hit 8C (46.4F), which will signify the biggest change in conditions.
"Overnight into Thursday and Friday, many areas will fall considerably lower than freezing, towards minus 4C (24.8F) and minus 5C (23F)
"It looks like most places will be impacted, parts of northern England, northern Wales and central England are expected to be the worst affected.”
He added: "This wintry weather could even push into southern areas of England and Wales, which isn't unusual, it is normal to have colder weather in April, but it's far from the sunny, warm days seen last week."
