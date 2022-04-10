A PONTYPOOL singer has helped raise £3,000 for Great Ormond Street Hospital in the name of a young boy who was diagnosed with a brain tumour seven years ago.

Finley Kamil, from Farnborough, has been treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital since his diagnosis – aged two.

And in order to thank the hospital for their support, friends of Finley’s mum, Debbie, organised a fundraising event and recorded a charity single.

Emer Druce wrote the song having lost her best friend and her mum’s partner – and after sharing it with composer Shirley Wu, the pair transformed it into a charity single to support the hospital – performed by The X-Factor contestant Russell Jones, who is fron Pontypool, and Jessie Wu – Shirley’s daughter.

Ms Druce – from the New Forest – became friends with Finley’s mum while they were pregnant at the same time.

“They went to the hospital and he had a brain scan, and was put in an ambulance and taken to Great Ormond Street,” she said.

“He had a tumour a third the size of his brain.

“The tumour is benign thankfully. But they were only able to get 80 per cent of it out. Where the rest of the tumour is located, they can’t get to it.

“Despite chemotherapy, he’s been on and off for seven years.

“They said the only option was clinical trial drugs. That’s really scary to hear. Debbie was devastated.

“He’s doing okay. He had an MRI scan last week – the first since he was on the new drug – the tumour hadn’t grown.”

Emer Druce, Shirley Wu and Russell Jones worked on the charity single to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Picture: Russell Jones

Ms Druce said the event raised around £3,000 for the hospital.

“Previously we did a big fundraiser for the brain tumour society a few years ago,” she said. “I thought that after two years of Covid, let’s get together and raise money for Great Ormond Street.

“It went really well. They sang the song live and Finley and Russell sang together.”

“That night was all for him,” said Mr Jones. “I think that was really important with everything he’s been through.

“It was nice to capture that moment and we sang the song live.”

Talking about the song – which is available on Spotify and Apple Music now – Mr Jones said: “It was quite nice after everything we’ve been through to be back recording in the studio.

“It’s called On The Other Side. It’s the perfect song to remember those who we’ve loved and lost and that we will meet again on the other side as well.”