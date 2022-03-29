THE site of a former pub in Pontypool is set to be given a new lease of life after plans to build two homes were given the green light by Torfaen council.

Two detached houses, each with four bedrooms, will be built on the former Masons Arms pub site in Station Road, Griffithstown under the scheme which has been granted planning approval.

The once-popular pub closed in 2007 and was then knocked down after a fire in 2014.

Now, the abandoned site is in a poor condition and has become overgrown, according to planning documents.

The plans, which have been changed after originally proposing three homes, promise to benefit the community and offer “a new lease of life” to the site, which is located between two terraces of homes.

“The proposed development of the site into a residential use provides a practical solution for the building, which benefits everyone, the owners, local residents, police, councillors environmental health,” a design and access statement says.

“All these parties have been left to pick up the pieces for years whilst the building attracted arson, vandalism, drug taking, anti-social behaviour.

“All this can now be resolved whilst improving the overall appearance of the building and its setting.”

The Canal and River Trust raised concerns the original plans could impact the canal due to earthworks near the embankment, while issues over parking were also raised by Torfaen council’s highways team.

However the amended scheme with one fewer home will allow for three off-street parking spaces and a turning area for vehicles as part of the plans.

Two access points will be created off Station Road to provide a total of three parking spaces for each home, according to the plans.

The changes also mean that levels near the back of the site will not need to be changed, addressing concerns over impacts on the stability of the canal.

A Torfaen council planning report, recommending approval, said: “The site has been vacant and in a poor conditions for some time and its redevelopment is welcomed.

“It is therefore considered that this proposal will preserve the character of the conservation area and will not have an adverse impact on the character and appearance of the wider surrounding area.”

A decision notice approving the planning application was issued on Thursday, March 24.