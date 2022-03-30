THE fire service has dealt with 400 hectares of grass blazes across South Wales in just one week.

Several large fires in Gwent have contributed to wider destruction across the region, with 400 hectares of countryside burned in the past seven days.

"Grass fires kill wildlife... and endanger the lives and property of our communities and crews," South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said in an appeal to the public.

They shared images of the damage, including one heartbreaking image of a bird's nest and eggs that had been completely destroyed.

A firefighter stands behind a destroyed nest and eggs as a grassfire burns nearby. Picture: SWFRS

The appeal comes after another Gwent grass fire was reported on Sunday evening.

The hillside above Pontlottyn, in Caerphilly county borough, was ablaze in an incident that covered two hectares of scrubland.

Shortly after 9pm, firefighters from Rhymney and Aberbargoed rushed to the scene and tackled the flames using fire beaters.

They managed to get the incident under control by 10.27pm. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

A week of grass fires

That Pontlottyn incident follows several fires in and around Gwent last week, in what was a busy time for the fire service.

Trees which survived the fire in Abertridwr bear scorch marks from the flames.

In Abertridwr last Monday, people were told to take cover indoors while firefighters battled a "well-developed" grass fire that swept across 12 hectares of hillside. Speaking to the Argus a few days later, one resident said the flames were "five feet away from the fence" at the end of her street.

"The whole mountain was on fire," she added. "It was quite scary."

A firefighter at the scene of the fire in Brynawel, close to Wattsville. Picture: Vlad Puha

The following day, in Brynawel, Wattsville, dozens of firefighters tackled a seven-hectare grass fire, using a helicopter to help beat back the flames.

The fire service said "crews worked tirelessly under difficult conditions to control the fire and minimise the disruption to our communities".

And on Wednesday, a fire helicopter was again called on to support crews contending with a four-mile wide blaze on Llangynidr Mountain, where Blaenau Gwent meets Powys.

The fire on Llangynidr Mountain on March 23. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Chris Peberdy

An arson investigation was launched into that incident.

Following last week's fires, John Treherne, group manager for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Wildfires destroy our countryside and have a detrimental effect on wildlife, ecology and the environment.

"We urge anyone who has information on grass fires, or who sees anything suspicious to contact 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"If you see a grass fire, or anyone starting a grass fire, please call 999 immediately."