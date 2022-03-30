Wales still have every chance of making it to the World Cup Finals in Qatar in November after Gareth Bale's double against Austria on Thursday.

Rob Page’s men are one game away from reaching their first World Cup since 1958.

Victory against either Ukraine or Scotland is all that stands in the way of Wales reaching a third major tournament in six years, something that could only have been dreamed about ten years ago.

But while the playoff final won’t take place until the summer as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the draw will go ahead as planned on Friday.

How to watch the World Cup 2022 draw

The draw, which takes place on Friday, will be broadcast live on FIFA's website and YouTube channel.

It will commence at around 5pm UK time.

What pot will Wales be in?





The competing countries are split into four pots of eight teams for the group stage draw.

The pots are decided by the current FIFA world rankings, with the seven highest ranked teams being place in pot one, alongside the hosts Qatar.

However, as Wales won’t know if they have qualified until after the draw, FIFA have grouped Cymru, Ukraine and Scotland as one side and placed them in pot 4.

Had the playoff final been played on Tuesday and Wales won, it is likely they would have been the top ranked side in pot 3.

Who could Wales draw in the World Cup group stages

Wales, Scotland and Ukraine will be drawn against one team from pot 1, 2 and 3 each.

With some playoffs still be decided, we are basing who they could face on the theory that the top ranked side from each match up will qualify.

That means that Wales could face three of:

Pot 1

Qatar

Brazil

Belgium

France

Argentina

England

Spain

Portugal

Pot 2

Netherlands

Mexico

Germany

USA

Denmark

Switzerland

Uruguay

Croatia

Pot 3