THERE are two people currently wanted by Gwent Police after being accused of commiting separate drug-related offences.
David James Anthony McVeigh, 44, of Clos Ennig in Bettws, Newport, was accused of possessing class C drugs.
McVeigh is accused of having the drugs pregagablin and etizolam on his person while at the Grange Hospital in Cwmbran on November 12, 2021.
Pregagablin is used to treat epilepsy, neuropathic pain and general anxiety disorder.
It can cause an elevated mood, but was recently reclassified as a class C drug when held without a prescription due to the increase in fatalities linked to the drug.
Etizolam is a diazepeme derivitave used to treat anxiety, insomnia and neurosis.
Since 2017, it is a class C drug and is listed as prescription only.
A warrant for McVeigh's arrest without bail has been issued.
John Lee Wheaton, 37, of Holly Road in Ty Sign, Risca, was accused of drug driving.
It is not stated that Wheaton was using illegal drugs, but he has been charged with being in charge of vehicle whilst unfit through drugs.
This allegedly occurred on August 29, 2021 at Bryn Meadows Lane.
A warrant for Wheaton's arrest without bail has been issued.
