THE South Wales Argus and our sister titles are recruiting a trainee or apprentice community reporter - with candidates from diverse backgrounds encouraged to apply.

The role offers the chance to learn how to be a reporter and to tell the stories of your local community.

No journalism training or experience is needed - full training will be provided over the two year contract.

The role is part of the Community Journalism Project - a partnership between publishers, Meta (Facebook) and the NCTJ (National Council for Training Journalists).

Argus editor Gavin Thompson said: "Journalism is an exciting profession to work in. Reporters tell the stories of our communities and are often there at the most important times in people's lives. It's a real privilege to share those moments.

"You don't have to be already training or studying as a journalist. You don't have to have gone to university.

"We want people who care about their community and want to share great stories from it. If you've got the right attitude and personality, we can train you with the skills."

The successful candidate will become a community reporter for the Argus or our sister titles The Penarth Times and Barry & District News.

About the candidate

In order to be considered, you need to have at least five GCSEs with maths and English at a grade C or above (or equivalent).

Applicants who are currently doing a completely different job, and want to make a career change to become a journalist, are welcome.

The project offers two routes into journalism:

For applicants with no previous NCTJ qualifications, we are offering training towards the Diploma in Journalism, the qualification that editors look for when hiring trainee-level journalists. Intensive training will be combined with on-the-job experience, reporting in local communities.

A South Wales Argus reporter out talking to members of the community

For applicants who already hold the Diploma in Journalism, there is the option to combine your CNP role with further, advanced training towards the NCTJ’s senior level qualification, the National Qualification in Journalism (NQJ), which marks the transition from junior to senior reporter.

One aspect of the project's goals is to improve diversity and representation in journalism. Examples of diversity can include age, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, economic background and mental or physical disability.

How to apply

If this job is for you, please submit your CV and covering letter addressed to editor Gavin Thompson, explaining why you want to be a community reporter in our newsroom and why you would be suitable via the Newsquest careers website.

Applications will be reviewed as they are received so please don't delay in submitting your application.

If you want to find out more about a career in journalism for you or students at your school, college or in your community, you can email Argus editor Gavin Thompson.