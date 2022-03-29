A FESTIVAL focused more on making things than music is making a delayed return to the Herefordshire countryside this June.

Electromagnetic Field is being held on June 2–5, the Jubilee bank holiday weekend, at Eastnor Castle Deer Park, near Ledbury, and is expected to attract more than 2,000 campers.

The London-based organisers describe the volunteer-run festival as “a low-energy community event, more comparable to a conference than a music festival”, with no previous history of crime or disorder.

They are seeking an event licence to sell alcoholic drinks until 2am on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, till 1am on the Sunday and until midnight on the Wednesday, and to provide catering till 2am each night from Thursday.

The have also requested to show films and play recorded music until 2am on the Friday and Saturday, and midnight on the Thursday and Sunday.

It will be the fifth outing of the biennial tech festival, and second at Eastnor. It was last held in the grounds in 2018, the 2020 edition having been cancelled due to Covid.

Held within a fenced area towards the north of the park, it will be “a temporary village of geeks, crafters, and technology enthusiasts (who) will descend on our friendly open space to learn, share, and talk about what they love”, the website says.

Tickets for the four-day festival are on sale for £165, £55 for under-18s and free for under-12s.

The castle grounds also host the Eastnor ChilliFest at the start of May.