TRAVELLERS who set up an unauthorised encampment at Lysaght's Park in Newport have left the area over the weekend.

The group had set up the encampment at the park (known by residents as Chem Park) on Thursday, March 24.

Newport City Council released a statement on Friday, March 25, which said that they would attempt to encourage the encampment to move on from the public land quickly.

And now that has happened, with the encampment moving on over the weekend.

Some repairs to the entrance to the park had to be made and the council cleared away anything that had been left behind.

A Newport City Council spokeswoman said: "Newport City Council has cleaned Lysaght’s Park following the departure of an unauthorised encampment.

"The entrance to the public green space, also known locally as the Chem, has also been repaired.

"Further measures to make the park secure when it is closed are also being considered.

"Vehicles were moved onto the site overnight Thursday/Friday."

There were reports that some rubbish had been set on fire on the park after the encampment had moved, but Newport City Council declined to comment.