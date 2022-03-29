GWENT Police has provided an update after a man thought to be carrying a gun was arrested in the Pill area of Newport yesterday, Monday.
The man, 47, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence following a report from a member of the public at around 2.50pm on Monday, March 28.
Gwent Police confirmed armed officers were sent to Pill Park to respond to the callout, and that no injuries had been reported following the arrest.
The man has now been released under investigation while officers continue with their enquiries.
If residents have any concerns, they should call 101 or contact Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter, the force spokesman confirmed.
What Gwent Police have said:
A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We received a call at around 2.50pm on Monday, March 28, reporting concern from members of the public that they had seen a man with what they believed to be a firearm in Pill Park.
“Officers attended, including firearms officers as a precaution, and a man, 47, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
“He was later released under investigation as enquiries continue.
“No injuries were reported and anyone with any concerns can speak to local police, call 101 or send a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.”
