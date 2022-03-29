THE ambulance service has broken its silence after a medical emergency aboard a train in South Wales.
On Sunday evening - March 27 - it was reported that a medical incident had taken place aboard a Great Western Railway (GWR) service travelling from Exeter St Davids to Cardiff Central Railway Station.
Shortly after crossing the border into Wales, it is understood that a passenger was taken ill on the service, shortly before 6pm.
The British Transport Police were contacted, who in turn alerted the Welsh Ambulance Service at 6pm.
Crews were deployed to Severn Tunnel Junction Railway Station near Rogiet, Caldicot - the train’s next scheduled stop.
But, by the time that the train arrived at the station, the ambulance service was told that they were no longer needed to assist, and all emergency vehicles were subsequently stood down.
Ambulance service statement in full
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called Sunday, March 27, at 5.56pm by British Transport Police to reports of a medical emergency on board a train near Rogiet, Caldicot.
“When the train reached its platform, our services were no longer required and all emergency vehicles were stood down."
What did the rail firm say?
Following the incident, a Great Western Railway spokesman told the Argus: “The emergency services were called following a medical emergency.
“The incident occurred on the 15.42 train service to Cardiff Central.
“The Welsh Ambulance Service was called to offer medical assistance.”
