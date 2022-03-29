RESIDENTS are able to have their say on the latest for the Nine Mile Point Industrial Estate waste facility.

The facility in Cwmfelinfach is not yet operational and there has been a lot of controversy surrounding it which led to a judicial review last year.

Some people living in the area claimed the facility was unlawful and dangerous, citing concerns around problems with emissions and traffic going through the village. However, an application for a judicial review was thrown out in September last year.

Drumcastle Limited took over the operation of the site from Hazrem in January this year and holds an environmental permit to treat non-hazardous household, commercial and industrial waste to produce ‘Solid Recovered and Refuse Derived Fuel.’

And now a consultation has been launched on plans to use the site to remove the combustion of natural gas that is used for drying waste and to use an activated carbon filter, which it says would help to reduce potential odour released from the site.

The consultation will last for four-weeks and is set to end on April 25.

Jon Goldsworthy, operations manager for Natural Resources Wales, said: “We know people have a range of views on the waste facility at Nine Mile Point Industrial Estate.

“Providing businesses and communities with a platform to express and share these views is an important part of this process and we’re urging everyone with an interest in the proposed changes to take part in the consultation and have their say.

“We will only allow the change to the permit if we are confident the company can make the changes without adversely impacting on local people or the environment.”

NRW is required to issue a permit variation if the applicant can show that the site will be operated to appropriate standards and all the legal requirements will be met.

The application, supporting information and the consultation are available online: Consultation on application for a permit variation at Nine Mile Point Waste Transfer Facility - Natural Resources Wales Citizen Space - Citizen Space (cyfoethnaturiol.cymru)