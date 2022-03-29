'Severe delays' on A468 following crash in Caerphilly - As it happened

South Wales Argus
As it happened: Crash closes A468 Nantgarw Hill in Caerphilly

By Ross Rondel

This live event has finished

  • - Gwent Police are on the scene of a crash on Nantgarw Hill (A468) in Caerphilly
  • - The road remains closed between Nantgarw Hill and the St Cenydd roundabout