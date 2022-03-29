Crash closes A468 Nantgarw Hill in Caerphilly - live updates

Live updates: Crash closes A468 Nantgarw Hill in Caerphilly
- - Gwent Police are on the scene of a crash on Nantgarw Hill (A468) in Caerphilly
- - The road remains closed between Nantgarw Hill and the St Cenydd roundabout
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.