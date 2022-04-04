AN INSPIRING 21-year-old from Newport has been recognised after securing his dream role in the Royal Air Force.

Alex Anderson was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome when he was nine.

Initially, he struggled at school, but then he began to transform his life when he received support at high school.

“It impacted my school life, it was challenging and really affected my health and wellbeing,” he said.

“I struggled with everyday situations both at home and at school. Before my diagnosis, I moved around four different schools due to my behaviour.

“I ran away from school too, just to remove myself from situations I couldn’t deal with. It was really unsettling for me and my family.

“This all changed when I went to high school. They had a department that supported young people on the Autism Spectrum, so I was able to get the support I needed.

“My self-esteem grew, I was able to pass my GCSEs with good grades, make friends and even help new students. I also started fundraising for local causes and completed the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

“I was happy.

“Then Covid-19 hit. All of a sudden, the things that I enjoyed, including all the activities I took part in, stopped. I started to feel lost, my confidence started to dip. My hope of gaining employment in the RAF seemed impossible.

“I was referred to The Prince’s Trust employability programme, which was online. It gave me the boost I needed – I was able to regain the confidence I’d lost and re-engage my drive to achieve my dreams.

“I took part in activities that boosted my employability skills, and The Prince’s Trust staff were so inspirational and supportive.

“The programme gave me the encouragement I needed to start applying for jobs again and after a few job rejections, I finally got the job I was waiting for - logistic supplier with the RAF.”

Now a year into his dream career, Mr Anderson is also a neuro-diversity ambassador and an Asperger Champion for the RAF, and has been awarded a British Empire Medal his fundraising and volunteering efforts.

Mr Anderson was awarded the Homesense Young Achiever Award at the Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx and Homesense Awards.

The awards recognise young people who have succeeded against the odds, improved their chances in life and had a positive impact on their local community.

“The Prince’s Trust Award will remind me how far I’ve come and how the support I received got me through a difficult time and ultimately helped me to achieve my dream,” he said.

Louise Greenlees, president of TJX Europe – which sponsored the award – said: “Alex is a very well deserving winner and true inspiration for so many young people.”