PLANS for a new safe space to store bikes in Newport city centre have taken a step forward.

The Community Bike Hub on Skinner Street, which is the brainchild of Mark Seymour, looks set to open in May.

In a social media post, Mr Seymour – who runs the Newport Refugee Bike Project as part of The Gap Wales charity - said good progress was being made on the hub.

“I’m excited that the shop front of the new Newport community bike hub will be replaced in a month," he said.

“The kit for secure indoor Pay As You Go bike parking has also been ordered today and will be installed this month.

Mark Seymour.

“Opening in May – you’ll be able to lock your bike safely inside for £1 with monitored CCTV 24/7.”

News of a safe bike storage space in the city centre first came to light back in December last year.

Mr Seymour is working alongside Gwent Police, Newport City Homes, Newport City Council and Transport for Wales.

Once opened, it will be the first of its kind in Wales to offer indoor security for bikes in a city centre location.

Speaking to the Argus in December, Mr Seymour said Newport was leading the way with innovative city centre travel.

"A big part of this is to reduce bike thefts across Newport,” he added.

“We’re hoping that once we’re set up, Gwent Police will be able to host workshops at the hub on bike safety.

“It’s really important that we get more bikes into Newport. We want to reduce pollution and car travel in our city centres and hopefully a scheme like this will give people more confidence to cycle in to work knowing their bike will be there at the end of the day."

The Gap Wales, based on Stow Hill, has already been receiving donations for bikes and giving them out to refugees and asylum seekers in Newport to help them get around.

It’s hoped that the charity will also be able to host its own workshops, such as basic bike repair classes, at the community hub.