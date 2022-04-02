The new McDonald's McPlant burger is proving a popular choice among those who want to reduce their meat intake, but what's it like? Is it worth ditching that Big Mac meal for? Reporter ROWENNA HOSKIN found out.

THE Vegan cheeseburger reminded me why I returned to being vegetarian.

The Vegan McPlant burger was released by McDonald's in January, and it has been the talk of the vegan community for months - some meat-eaters have even said they would choose it over meat.

Having been a vegan for two years, I am well-versed in the struggles vegans have in finding suitable but delicious food options.

A few weeks ago I technically became vegetarian and began eating cheese again. Having tasted what real cheddar feels like on my tastebuds, the vegan cheese was a harsh reminder of the flavour repression vegans experience.

When I was vegan I avoided cheese at all costs. While long-term vegans will tell you that the food industry has come on leaps and bounds, the cheese industry is sadly lacking.

Given that context, I was apprehensive when trying out the new McPlant burger. I had been reminded what cheese tastes like and so I found it a difficult factor to ignore.

This is the new vegan burger by McDonald's - what do you think?

Until now, McDonald's has always been a disappointment to me as they only offered Vegetable Dippers for vegans. These red pepper and tomato pesto goujons were the sad end to many nights out in second year of uni as my meat-eating friends would insist on getting their cheeseburger fix.

However, this feeling of missing out is no longer an issue as the McPlant burger now provides another vegan option.

The sesame bun sandwiches a juicy Beyond burger, which is covered by a layer of vegan cheese, vegan sandwich sauce, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, and dill pickle slices.

Many vegans and vegetarians will have seen Beyond burgers on the shelves in supermarkets, but at £5 for two I rarely treated myself.

For me the texture of the burger stands out in comparison to other imitations which are usually dense and rubbery. The McPlant burger is neither, it reminds me of a lamb burger as opposed to a beef burger due to how loosely packed it is.

While the vegan burger was tasty, vegan cheese isn't so great

For those of you who have had a Beyond burger at home, the McPlant burger somehow tastes different. Maybe it is the way it is cooked – the crispy but tender patty is delicious in comparison to the home-cooked patty I have had before.

The vegan sandwich sauces combines with the mustard and ketchup to create the classic McDonald's flavour.

However, my view of this burger is tainted by the cheese. Vegan cheese has a negative reputation and unfortunately the McPlant does little to change that.

Despite looking exactly like a classic McDonald's slice of plastic cheese, it tastes exactly like a slice of Applewood smoky vegan cheese. Vegans will be all too familiar with the taste.

The strangely sweet nature of this cheese mixed with the fake smoky flavour is hard to ignore when eating the McPlant burger.

For me, the combination of a good cheese and patty is the entirety of the burger. I can take or leave the salad, but the cheese is essential.

When considering all of the factors, McDonald's has done a good job on including the vegans at their table.

The McDonald's vegan burger is a great alternative to the regular meat option

Their burger gives you a nostalgic taste from a meat-eating past, yet it left me feeling slightly disappointed.

After all, a burger in my opinion is only as good as its worst component, in this case it was let down by the cheese.

