FIRE crews were given a break from battling the many grassfires across South Wales recently – to rescue a horse.

Crews in South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have spent the past week battling fires across 400 hectares of grass across the South Wales area - but crews from Abergavenny and Merthyr were sent to a very different incident at the weekend when they were called to rescue a horse in Llanover.

 

MORE NEWS:

The horse, named Cheeky, decided to take a dip in a swimming pool - and got stuck.

The crews got to work with draining the pool and creating makeshift steps out of hay bales and timber before coaxing the horse back out of the pool.

Thankfully, Cheeky was unharmed.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 10.58am on Sunday, March 20, 2022, we received reports of an animal rescue on Llanvair Grange Road in Llanover.

"Crews from Abergavenny and Merthyr Tydfil Stations attended the scene where a horse was stuck in an outdoor swimming pool.

"Firefighters drained the swimming pool and utilised bays of hay and timber to rescue the horse from the pool.

"A stop message was received at approximately 12.19pm."