A GWENT man previously convicted of offences under the Terrorism Act and nicknamed the “ginger jihadi” has been made subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order to prevent future offending.

Nathan Saunders, 28, from Tredegar, shouted “Allahu akbar”, repeatedly made a so-called Islamic State salute, and told youths “we cut people’s heads off”, during the incident on September 15 last year.

He pleaded guilty to three offences of breaching an order which required him to inform police of a change to his personal circumstances, which he failed to do, earlier this year.

Saunders was convicted of an offence under the Terrorism Act in 2017 and was also convicted of possessing a bladed article following a public order incident in Newport.

A hearing has now taken place at Newport Crown Court which has placed a Criminal Behaviour Order on Saunders to restrict his activities online as well as other requirements.

Saunders is restricted to owning or using only one mobile phone, one SIM card and one telephone number, along with one tablet and one computer, which must have the capacity to retain and display the history of internet use.

He must give the details of the devices to Counter Terrorism Policing Wales (CTPW). It also prohibits him from deleting the internet browsing history.

Any breach of the order could result in Saunders being sent to prison or fined.

Detective Supt Jim Hall, head of CTPW, said: “Saunders breached an order which he was under to protect the public following a previous conviction for an offence under the Terrorism Act.

“After being dealt with by the courts for that breach, we have now sought a Criminal Behaviour Order which will restrict his online activities. We will continue to deal robustly with those who persistently break the law and pose a threat to our communities.

“Officers from across the Counter Terrorism Policing network are working day and night to protect the public from those who might seek to cause us harm. The public can really help us with that by getting in touch if they spot something of concern.”

Every year thousands of reports from the public help the police keep communities safe from terrorism. If you see or hear anything suspicious or of concern, then it can be reported to police, in confidence, via 0800 789 321 or online at www.gov.uk/ACT.